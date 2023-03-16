News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington RNLI to host a Spring Craft Fayre to showcase local businesses and educate community

Volunteers at Bridlington RNLI are ready to welcome dozens of local crafts people at Bridlington Lifeboat Station this April for the Spring Craft Fayre.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:38 GMT

You can meet local artisans, support small businesses and help raise money to save lives at sea.

Bob Taylor, Chair of Fundraising, said: “We love these events, they bring some of the most creative people in the town together, we’ve met some amazing people with fantastic skills, their attendance on the day brings the public to the station so we can reach them with safety information.”

Fiftenn crafters will be in attendance at the Bridlington Lifeboat Station on Saturday April 8.

Bridlington RNLI are holding a family friendly Craft Fayre this April and Stormy Stan will also be visiting throughout the day. Credit: RNLI/Mike Milner


    Doors open at 11am-3pm and the fayre will include tombola, refreshments, water safety information and advice.

    To become a stall holder, visit the Lifeboat Station shop and speak to organiser Jo (available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), or call 01262 671936 on the same days.

    Space available at a cost of £20 per crafter.

