You can meet local artisans, support small businesses and help raise money to save lives at sea.

Bob Taylor, Chair of Fundraising, said: “We love these events, they bring some of the most creative people in the town together, we’ve met some amazing people with fantastic skills, their attendance on the day brings the public to the station so we can reach them with safety information.”

Fiftenn crafters will be in attendance at the Bridlington Lifeboat Station on Saturday April 8.

Bridlington RNLI are holding a family friendly Craft Fayre this April and Stormy Stan will also be visiting throughout the day. Credit: RNLI/Mike Milner

Doors open at 11am-3pm and the fayre will include tombola, refreshments, water safety information and advice.

To become a stall holder, visit the Lifeboat Station shop and speak to organiser Jo (available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), or call 01262 671936 on the same days.

