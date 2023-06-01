News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington RNLI to host annual Armed Forces Day alongside new partnership in the UK Armed Forces Covenant

Bridlington RNLI have announced that they will be hosting the annual Armed Forces Day celebrations in the town.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:05 BST

The day will commence with a parade through Bridlington, which will then be followed by a full day of activities taking place at the lifeboat station, situated on the Promenade.

Armoured and assorted military vehicles and displays, along with the world-famous Gurkhas will be attending.

The event is to be held on Saturday June 24 between 10am to 4pm. It is hoped that there will also be a flypast by a variety of military aircraft, but this will be dependent on the weather.

The world-famous Gurkhas at last years event held in Bridlington.The world-famous Gurkhas at last years event held in Bridlington.
The world-famous Gurkhas at last years event held in Bridlington.
    The RNLI is now a partner of the UK Armed Forces Covenant, a national pledge to ensure those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

    RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie and Sealord and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC, were onboard HMS Diamond last month to sign the covenant.

    Admiral Sir Ben Key said: ‘I am delighted that the RNLI has signed the Armed Forces Covenant and made a commitment to the service personnel, veterans and their families involved with the Institution both now and in the future.

    “The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for nearly 200 years and Armed Forces personnel have often worked closely with them in this endeavour. So, I really welcome that the Ministry of Defence and the charity have formalised their relationship ashore as well.’

    Mark Dowie and First Sealord and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC.Mark Dowie and First Sealord and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC.
    Mark Dowie and First Sealord and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC.

    Visit https://www.facebook.com/BCAFDC for more information.

