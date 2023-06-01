The day will commence with a parade through Bridlington, which will then be followed by a full day of activities taking place at the lifeboat station, situated on the Promenade.

Armoured and assorted military vehicles and displays, along with the world-famous Gurkhas will be attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is to be held on Saturday June 24 between 10am to 4pm. It is hoped that there will also be a flypast by a variety of military aircraft, but this will be dependent on the weather.

The world-famous Gurkhas at last years event held in Bridlington.

Most Popular

The RNLI is now a partner of the UK Armed Forces Covenant, a national pledge to ensure those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie and Sealord and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC, were onboard HMS Diamond last month to sign the covenant.

Admiral Sir Ben Key said: ‘I am delighted that the RNLI has signed the Armed Forces Covenant and made a commitment to the service personnel, veterans and their families involved with the Institution both now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for nearly 200 years and Armed Forces personnel have often worked closely with them in this endeavour. So, I really welcome that the Ministry of Defence and the charity have formalised their relationship ashore as well.’

Mark Dowie and First Sealord and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC.