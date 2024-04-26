Bridlington RNLI to host special tours of the historic station next month

Bridlington lifeboat station will be open on Saturday, May 11, for special tours. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.

On Saturday May 11, Bridlington RNLI are offering tours of the station, including the boats.

This is the perfect opportunity to see how the Bridlington Lifeboat Crew go to work saving lives at sea. Visitors will also have the chance to meet the other volunteers who help to make the Bridlington Lifeboat Station such a integral part of this Coastal Community.

The date coincides with popular ‘Race the Waves’ event, which brings hundreds of visitors and petrol-heads every year. Therefore those wanting a station tour are advised to book early, as the seafront is expected to be busy.