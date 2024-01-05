Bridlington RNLI to offer a free animation workshop as part of the organisation's 200th anniversary

The RNLI are celebrating their 200th anniversary this year, with a number of events programmes starting this month across the country, including Bridlington. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

The year 2024 is a landmark year for the RNLI and marks the 200th year of lifesaving organisation. In honour of the RNLI 200 celebrations,the volunteers at Bridlington RNLI are encouraging residents to get involved with their animation workshop that will take place this month.

To prepare for this event Bridlington RNLI have joined up with Animated Objects Theatre Company to create a short film marking this historic occasion.

A spokesman said: “The film will be projected onto the wall of Bridlington Spa at dusk. This will be a stunning start to the RNLI 200 events that will be held in the town throughout the year, more details of future events to be published throughout the next 12 months.

"We would like to invite anyone to come and join us at the lifeboat station to help create this film. The sessions are suitable for anyone aged 7 years and above, for both beginners and those with some experience of animation.”