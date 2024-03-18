Bridlington RNLI to showcase children's artwork at special Easter event

Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Station. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.

Volunteers at Bridlington RNLI are to hold their first event of the Spring season at the lifeboat station this Easter. The artwork has been produced by children and will be part of the RNLI 200 celebrations.

The event, which will also include make and take crafts stall, an Easter egg hunt, tombola and many more, will take place at the Bridlington Lifeboat Station, South Marine Drive on Easter Saturday, March 30, between 10am-2pm.

This year the RNLI marks the anniversary of the organisations 200th year of lifesaving. 200 years is an amazing milestone for the RNLI, but everything we have achieved in that time has only been possible thanks to ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Since the RNLI was formed in 1824, people like you have formed crews and funded the kit and lifeboats to save lives at sea.

Throughout 2024 the RNLI, not only in Bridlington but also nationwide, will be holding various events to commemorate, celebrate and inspire and the Easter event is based on the theme of inspiring the next generation of lifesavers.

Anna Needham, Bridlington RNLI volunteer who is leading the event said: “We are continuing our 200 celebrations with the theme to INSPIRE the next generation of lifesavers. Come to the lifeboat station for some Easter activities and crafts.