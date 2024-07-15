Bridlington RNLI volunteers invite town to join them for 200th anniversary celebration this summer

The event will take place on August 1. Photo courtesy of RNLI/ Mike Milner.

The volunteers of Bridlington RNLI will gather to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI this August, and they are inviting residents to join the festivities and mark this historic occasion.

2024 marks the bicentennial anniversary of the RNLI which was formed in 1824, and all RNLI volunteers at all stations around the UK will be marking this anniversary with their ‘One Crew. One Moment’ event at exactly 6.24pm on August 1.

The evening will be full of fun for the volunteers, who will play games together such as rounders and more. The evening will be compered by Bridlington Gold Coast Radio and the Bridlington Sea Cadets will be on hand to cook burgers for the volunteers, also available to purchase for the public.

Before everyone is fed, the highlight of the evening will be the ‘One Crew. One Moment’ celebration, which takes place at 6.24pm.

The ship's bell at the Lifeboat Station will be rung and the volunteers will come together for a historic photograph commemorating 200 years of the RNLI. During this time, the same event will take place at the other 237 RNLI stations around the British Isles.

All the photos from all RNLI stations will be submitted to the HQ in Poole and turned into one unique mural made up of all of the imagery of the one crew of 2024.

This will be available in digital form, as well as a physical print. All Stations will receive a copy of the image with a copy being carefully preserved in the RNLI Heritage archive for the future generations of the charity to enjoy.

Bob Taylor, Water Safety Officer at Bridlington RNLI said: “We set out on this 200th anniversary year to celebrate, commemorate and inspire as our three key stories.

"We have commenced with two services of celebration, one at the station and the other at the Priory, and we have inspired the next generation of life-savers with school talks and events at the station like our crew for a day activity.

"Now we are looking forward to celebrating and coming together as one crew, whatever our volunteer role is. It's fantastic to be a part of something that is celebrating the last 200 years of life-saving and will be something that our future crew can look back on and remember us”.