This year’s Seacrow Trail – a unique take on the scarecrow version which sees people go around the streets of Bridlington to enjoy great displays – will be held between Saturday, July 29 and Tuesday, August 29.

The summer event, created by Bridlington Street Trails, will be based around the theme ‘on the beach’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People will be able to use a special app to navigate around the various displays.

A display from a Bridlington Street Trails previous event

Most Popular

A spokesperson said: “Bridlington Street Trails was formed to encourage the community to come together, recycle items and exercise by walking around the community looking at the displays created. Since then we have introduced a popular seacrow festival.

"This is our third such festival and this year we are asking people, businesses, schools, and community groups to make a seacrow on the theme of ‘on the beach’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let your imagination run wild, but don’t forget to reuse and recycle items, so reducing landfill.

"We are asking people to let us know if they wish to display a yarn bombing or postbox topper display via our website. We are also looking for businesses to sponsor the trails as this will help keep the event going.”

Anyone looking to enter a display can gain inspiration from past entries at bridlingtonstreettrails.org.uk.

Any individual or business who would like to sponsor the Seacrow Trail can email bridlingtonstreettrails.org.uk for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad