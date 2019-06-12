Bridlington Seafood Festival - this is what's on the menu

The 2019 Bridlington Seafood Festival will set taste buds tingling when it returns to The Spa Promenade on Saturday and Sunday.

It runs from 10am to 4pm both days with cookery demonstrations, free children’s entertainment, live music, educational sessions and a wide selection of food stalls, traders and exhibitors.

The line-up of prominent local seafood chefs will include Rob Green, Martyn Hyde, Luke Daniels, Rachel Green, Rob Clark, Debbie Raw and Arnolds Fisheries. Live music from The Shamrock Experience and the Filey Fishermen’s Choir will also feature.

Bridlington is the largest lobster landing port in Europe, earning it the label ‘The Lobster Capital of Europe’.

James Wood, chair of the Holderness Coast FLAG, said: “We know that this festival has, in previous years, attracted thousands of people celebrating and enjoying what’s best from our coastline.

“For over eight years, FLAG has been pivotal in generating several million pounds of European funding into the local fishing industry, and events such as the Seafood Festival are a great showcase of this result.”

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “The Bridlington Seafood Festival will see a wonderful weekend of people flock to get a taste of the fantastic food that is produced by our local shellfish industry.

“We are delighted that Bridlington will host people from all over for this exciting event.

“It promises to provide a wonderful backdrop to this summer, with live music, children’s entertainment and cookery demonstrations in the sunshine.

“It will also be a tremendous boost to the local economy as visitors will benefit from the many attractions the town has to offer.”