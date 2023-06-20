The tournament, which will take place on Bridlington’s south beach, will be hosted by Skyball Beach Volleyball Club and Visit East Yorkshire.

The event will be free for spectators to attend and is the only tournament taking place in the north of England this year.

The tournament will start at 9am on Saturday, June 24 and teams will include players who have represented England, Scotland and Ireland on the international stage while junior games and activities will be taking place alongside the main event.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this UKBT event at Bridlington and look forward to welcoming back some of the UK’s best beach volleyball players.

“It promises to be a great weekend of top-class sport on our coast and the event is free, so I’d encourage people to go along to support the teams and enjoy the atmosphere.

“The event will also provide a huge boost to the local economy, and we look forward to welcoming spectators from all over the country to the East Yorkshire coast.”

