Among music legends, multiple GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist, Nile Rodgers is truly exceptional.

As co-founder of CHIC and the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak,” -the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records- and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nile transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Bridlington Spa announces Freak Out! Nile Rodgers & CHIC to perform on July 24.

Most Popular

His unforgettable live performances with CHIC have been included in “festival best performances” at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for “Best Live Performance”, and the LA Times stating, “Nile Rodgers influence stretches all over Coachella, beaming the sound of a better future”.

Nile’s work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Tickets go on sale to Bridlington Spa Membership Holders on Thursday February 2 at 9am and then on general sale, Friday February 3 at 9am.

Tickets are priced at £45 plus booking fee and are available from bridspa.com, by phone 01262 678258 or in person at the box office.