The event is being held by The Wellbeing Recovery Employment Service delivered by Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, who aim to help those in need of guidance and support in their professional lives.

Any Bridlington residents can drop into the event, which will be held at Bridlington Spa on Thursday March 16 between 10:30am-2:30pm.

Expert teams will be available to talk to residents about their employment needs and journeys, and how they can make positive changes to their lives.

The aim of the event in Bridlington is to increase residents confidence and help those who need support achieve their goals. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fernanda Marbrow, Support Manager at Wellbeing Recovery Employment Service, said: “We are dedicated to supporting people. It is our goal to increase your confidence, reduce any feelings of anxiety and guide you to move closer towards your goals – whether this is paid employment, increasing skills, or simply improving your situation socially.

“Our upcoming events are exciting as they bring local health services, community services, and local employers, together under one roof.

“Positive health and wellbeing are tied intrinsically to positive economic activity and, by working together locally, we believe we can make a huge difference.”

The Humber Wellbeing Recovery Employment Service supports those facing mental health and other barriers to employment, education, or basic skills development.

The event at Bridlington Spa will help residents who feel their health or wellbeing causes issues around employability and education.

Their team of Employment Specialists and Recovery College Practitioners work together with people in the community to reduce employment-based anxieties, increase confidence and achieve individual goals.

The service provides face-to-face as well as online support with a range of educational and mental health-based courses available.