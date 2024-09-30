Bridlington Spa to host 'finest talent from around the world' in the World Blackball Pool Championships

This event is held every two years and will bring together the finest players from around the world, who will converge on the East Coast for eight days of intense, thrilling sporting drama.

The World Blackball Pool Championships organisers are ‘thrilled’ to be coming to Bridlington Spa for an exciting sporting event in October.

Visit East Yorkshire and Blackball International (BI), the official Governing body for Blackball pool, said it was delighted to announce the staging of the world championships.

The event will be held at the Spa from Friday, October 11 to Friday, October 18.

Players from countries such as South Africa, Australia, USA and many more, will be competing for the various titles that will be on offer in this international event. In 2022 the event took place in Morocco.

Following the conclusion of the World Championships, the English Grand Prix will take place from 19 to 20 October at the Bridlington Spa, which will feature the cream of the crop – the International Pool Association (IPA) professionals – simply the best pool players in the world.

Tournament Director Kevin Barton said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the finest talent from around the world to the Spa for the bi-annual World Championships.

‘’There will be an incredible atmosphere like no other with the passion that the players bring to the sport. We would like to thank Visit East Yorkshire for helping to make the event happen, and we are confident we won’t disappoint. We just can’t wait to get started!”

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: ‘’This event is a real coup for East Yorkshire and Bridlington and will help boost the local visitor economy of the town during the winter season. We look forward to staging this iconic event on the Blackball International calendar and welcoming international players to the region.’’

For more information on the event please visit www.blackballinternational.org with spectators welcome free of charge up to Friday, October 18.

There will be a small entry fee after October 18, payable to the venue.