Bridlington to celebrate Remembrance Day with special service, parade and poppy drop

The Bridlington Remembrance Day service will take place on November 12.

Bridlington Town Council will once again be organising the annual Remembrance Day service, which is set to take place on November 12.

A special parade of hundreds of veterans, service groups and more is planned for Remembrance Day, which will leave Station Approach at approximately 10:40am. The service will commence at the War Memorial Gardens approximately 10:55am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this will be the dedicated two minutes silence at 11:00am alongside the last post and reveille. The remainder of the service will include readings and wreath laying and after the Service, the Parade will march on King Street and be officially dismissed.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Town Council have also announced an exciting addition to the event, with a poppy drop by aircraft planned- weather permitting. Two retired servicemen will be on board and the aircraft will be piloted by David Cook.

Most Popular

A poppy appeal has already launched in the Promenades Shopping Centre, so that Bridlington residents can get their poppies from a dedicated stand before the special celebration.

People can order poppy wreaths, memorial crosses, or general poppies from the Bridlington Town Council offices on Marshall Avenue.