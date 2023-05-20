Active Coast is the council’s popular programme for residents and visitors to explore, join in and enjoy life on the East Yorkshire coast.

Activities in the Bridlington area include:

•Beach Yoga at Bridlington South Cliff Beach on Tuesday, May 30 (use Park and Park, session on beach below), 7:30am to 8:30am

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Active Coast team has put together a programme of activities taking place in Bridlington over the May half term.

•Cricket and Beach Multi Sports with Yorkshire Cricket Board: Join the Active Coast Team and Yorkshire Cricket Board at Bridlington South Beach for a morning of cricket and multi sports on Tuesday, May 30, 10am to 1pm.

This event is open to participants aged 6+. This is a free session, just turn up on the day.

•Bushcraft at Danes Dyke on Thursday, June 1, 10am to noon.

Explore the woodland, build a shelter, and enjoy bushcraft activities. Participants aged 6+ welcome with an accompanying adult. This is a free session, but pre-booking is required. To book your place, please visit: www.activecoast.org.

•Creature Create Session (Wildlife Photographer Exhibition) at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Thursday, June 1, between 1:30pm and 3:30pm.

•Cover the Coast Barmston to Fraisthorpe Circular Walk on Friday, June 2, 10am to 3pm (meet at the entrance of Barmston Holiday Park).

This event is free, but pre-booking is required. To book your place, please visit: www.activecoast.org

•Bridlington All Ride Hut (Victoria Terrace below East Riding Leisure Bridlington) on Friday, June 2, 10am to 3pm.

The All Ride adapted cycle scheme in Bridlington has returned in partnership with R-evolution. Each session will be a chance to cycle along the North Promenade on a specially adapted bike, which are designed for those with additional needs and mobility issues. This session is suitable for children age 6+.

Adam Swann, sport and active communities officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Active Coast is back for May half term, we are excited to provide a fun filled week of activities to the residents of the East Riding all for free, and we can’t wait to see you all get involved!”

