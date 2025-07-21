Bridlington to host first 15-hour DJ marathon fundraiser to help make 'a real difference' to residents' lives

The event is set to take place on August 2. Credit: Electric Circus Events.

Bridlington’s first ever 15-hour DJ marathon is set to take place next month, with three DJs, 300 records and an amazing fundraising cause that promises to make the night unforgettable.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by Electric Circus Events, will take place on Saturday August 2, at the Drumshack on Marlborough Terrace in Bridlington.

The 15-hour DJ Marathon is being held to fundraise for the Bridlington Lions charity, and will be providing hit after hit from 10am until 1am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three DJs, 300 records, and a nostalgic summer soundtrack inspired by Café Del Mar, the event promises to bring an unforgettable day of music, community, and fundraising to the Yorkshire coast.

Richard Rasdall, Event Coordinator, said: “We at Electric Circus are raising funds in partnership with Bridlington Lions Club, a trusted local organisation with a long history of supporting our town.

“They play a vital role in helping individuals and families in need, funding local projects, and making a real difference in the lives of people in Bridlington.

“By donating through our JustGiving page, your contribution will go directly towards initiatives that benefit our community – whether it's supporting vulnerable residents, organising events that bring people together, or providing resources to those who need a helping hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've chosen to work with Bridlington Lions because they are transparent, experienced, and fully committed to using every donation for genuine local impact.

“They have the infrastructure to make sure funds are used wisely and effectively, and I know they’ll help get support to where it’s needed most.

“Thank you so much for your generosity – together, we can make a difference in Bridlington!”

Visit the event’s JustGiving page to donate.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567845219562 for more information on the venue and updates about the event.