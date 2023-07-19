Not only will there be the largest gathering of sailing cobles to be seen anywhere in Great Britain but a live entertainment schedule has been programmed in for the full two days, a first for the festival.

Musicians will be working between a dedicated trailer stage set-up on the harbourside Clough Hole car park and outside the Harbour Heritage Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mix of traditional sea shanties and folk music will ring out around the harbour which will add to the significance of this special maritime festival.

Cobles Madeleine Isabella, Avail and Three Brothers in action at last year’s festival.

Most Popular

A very special performance by the Flamborough junior Long Sword Dance team has been arranged for early on the Saturday afternoon and this should prove an added attraction.

A festival spokesperson said: “Various stands and stalls will be set-up in the Harbour Commissioners' Vessel Maintenance Facility adjacent to the Clough Hole car park.

"These will include a display of traditional fishermen's ganseys, and the unique knitting technique handed down through the generations, a model boat display and information covering the Battle of Flamborough Head by the Filey Bay 1779 group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Teal & Mackrill Ltd, the Hull based marine paint manufacturer, will have details available of products and its own boat on display. The Twisted Roots Rum distillery will again be present with the unique Rum Runner vehicle.

The restored scaffie yawl Katie Slater. Photo: Paul L Arro

"Sailing will take place over both days of the festival, weather permitting, and a vantage point from which to view the cobles leaving the harbour will be from the North Pier. This nostalgic sight will replicate a scene from a bygone era when the coble was the mainstay of the inshore fishing industry. The festival is the only one of its kind staged in the country and promotes Bridlington as THE sailing coble capital of Great Britain.