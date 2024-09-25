Bridlington to host special ceremony to honour Armed Forces in October

Tis year’s Bridlington Remembrance Day Service will take place on Sunday, November 10 at the war memorial.

A ceremony to mark the sacrifices of Armed Forces personnel will take place next month.

The Bridlington rededication of the Memorial Garden will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11am in the War Memorial Gardens (at the junction of Wellington Road and Quay Road). All are most welcome to attend the service.

This will be followed by the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal launch in the Promenade Shopping Centre.

The parade will leave Station Approach at 10.40am, with the service starting at 10.55am. After the service, the parade will march onto King Street before falling out.

Wreaths are available for a suggested donation of £25 from Bridlington Town Council at 2A Marshall Avenue. There will be free parking on the day at all ERYC car parks and Harbour Commissioners car parks.