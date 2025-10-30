Bridlington to pay tribute to fallen heroes with Remembrance Day Service and Parade

The Remembrance Day Service will take place on November 9 at the War Memorial on Wellington Road.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day to pay tribute to the armed forces members who died in the line of duty.

The Bridlington Remembrance Day Service will take place on Sunday, November 9, at the War Memorial on Wellington Road.

The parade and band will meet at Station Approach at 10:30am and the parade will leave Station Approach at approximately 10:40am

The Service will commence at the War Memorial Gardens approximately 10:55am. After the Service the parade will march onto King Street and fall out.

Wreaths are available for a suggested donation of £25 from The Bridlington Town council Offices, located at 2A Marshall Avenue (9am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday)

Free Parking will be available in all East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Harbour Commissioners Car Parks

Another special service will be taking place in November for Armistice Day. The Bridlington Armistice Day Service will take place on November 11 at 11am in the War Memorial Gardens. The Remembrance Day service comes after a successful Poppy Appeal Launch in the Promenades Shopping Centre on October 25.

Rededication of the War Memorial also took place on October 25 with hundreds of people gathering to witness the spectacle. Charlie Dewhirst MP, as well as the Bridlington Mayor and Mayoress attended the event.