Bridlington Old Town will be hosting a special 1940s/50s themed festival showcasing the best that Bridlington has to offer, alongside vintage events for everyone to enjoy.

The event was originally being organised by the Bridlington Old Town Association, who unfortunately had to cancel the event due to road closures and licences not being sorted in time for the event.

The association released a statement which said :“We do hope this new event is very successful, and wish the new organisers, traders and entertainers every success.”

The new Vintage Festival in Bridlington Old Town will still take place on Sunday, June 11, thanks to support from the community.

A number of passionate Bridlington traders have shown community spirit by ensuring that the event still takes place and have organised a new version of the event in a very short period of time.

Kimberley Thomas, organiser of the Community Support Tree and Community Support Ambassador for Bridlington, said: “The press (Bridlington Echo) contacted me and asked if I could help with the event- they know that I love getting dressed up and I go every year in the 1940s gear.

“I went and chatted with everybody and thankfully the event is going ahead. A lot of the old vendors and new ones are coming.

“Bridlington relies on this economically every year, some of the businesses in and around the town take two months’ proceeds on this one weekend.

There will be an RAF parachute from WW2 at the Vintage Festival in Bridlington Old Town. Credit: Kimberley Thomas

“Not just economically but socially it is a huge event, it brings so many people out of their houses who don’t leave their home all year.

“This is why I love it! I love getting dressed up and I plan my outfit all year to go to this event.

“The new event is going to be fantastic, I am going to be picking the best dressed, which I am so looking forward to!

“We also have MASH coming, the military support group that helps ex-military people, they are bringing 1940s memorabilia with them and decommissioned WW2 weapons.

“In addition, we will have a RAF parachute from WW2 as well as Lindy Hop dancers- I just can’t believe what has been pulled together in just a couple of days.”