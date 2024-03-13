Bridlington U3A entertained by The Laughing Gardener
Paul Robinson's talk on spring flowers was, as always, informative and amusing in equal measure with lots of jokes and funny stories along the way.
Paul’s knowledge of horticulture has developed over the years beginning as an assistant gardener in Filey, training at Askham Bryan College near York and also working with people with learning disabilities in Harrogate and at Sewerby Hall.
He gave our members lots of useful tips and advice including what to plant and when, how to take cuttings and how to deal with those well-known pests of all gardeners – slugs!
Next month’s talk is about the botanical endeavours of Captain Cook and will be held on Monday 15th April at 10am at Bridlington Spa. New members are always welcome.
For more information, please check out our Facebook page or our website www.u3abridlington.co.uk