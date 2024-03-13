Bridlington U3A entertained by The Laughing Gardener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Robinson's talk on spring flowers was, as always, informative and amusing in equal measure with lots of jokes and funny stories along the way.

Paul’s knowledge of horticulture has developed over the years beginning as an assistant gardener in Filey, training at Askham Bryan College near York and also working with people with learning disabilities in Harrogate and at Sewerby Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He gave our members lots of useful tips and advice including what to plant and when, how to take cuttings and how to deal with those well-known pests of all gardeners – slugs!

Most Popular

Gardener Paul Robinson sharing his knowledge and humour with our members

Next month’s talk is about the botanical endeavours of Captain Cook and will be held on Monday 15th April at 10am at Bridlington Spa. New members are always welcome.