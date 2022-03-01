Bridlington U3A preparing to host a week-long photography exhibition at the Spa Gallery

Bridlington U3A’s Digital Photography Group's exhibition is in the Gallery at Bridlington Spa from Monday, March 14.

Bridlington U3A’s Digital Photography Group will be mounting a week-long exhibition of its members’ work in the Gallery at Bridlington Spa.

The exhibition, which starts on Monday, March 14, will showcase a variety of different styles and techniques used by the group’s members who are all amateur photographers.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We meet at Bempton Village Hall on Monday afternoons to share ideas and learn new techniques on how to take better photographs and then process them digitally.

“The exhibition is free and open to all members of the public so why not come along to browse the photographs and perhaps enjoy refreshments in the Spa cafe?

“The U3A is a national organisation which is dedicated to offering the opportunity to continue learning after retirement. Here in Bridlington we have a membership of approximately 1,000 and more than 75 activity groups on offer.”