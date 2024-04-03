Bridlington will host a prestigious international beach volleyball tournament in June - find out more here
The NEVZA Youth Beach Volleyball Championships 2024, encompassing two age categories (U18 Girls/Boys U20 Girls/Boys), will be held between Tuesday, June 25 and Friday, June 28.
The championships are being hosted with support from Skyball Beach Volleyball Club, which is based in Bridlington.
The club regularly hosts UK Beach Tour events and will stage the Yorkshire Series and Four-Star Northern Open this year.
All NEVZA member countries – Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Greenland – are being invited to join England in attending the event.
“We’ve been working hard as an organisation to bring an international beach
tournament to England over the past 12 months to 18 months, so we’re thrilled that we’ll be welcoming young players from across the NEVZA region this summer,” said Charlie Ford, chief executive officer of Volleyball England.
NEVZA general secretary Simon Dahl added: “We are very happy and grateful to have Volleyball England hosting the NEVZA U20 and U18 Beach Volleyball Championships for boys and girls after the Covid-19 Pandemic.
“I’m sure that our young players are eager to compete for the titles, will value the experience of playing international teams and will bring us exciting matches.”