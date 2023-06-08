News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Young Farmers set to take part in tractor run across the county to make their 70th birthday

Bridlington Young Farmers to take part in a fundraising tractor run this weekend to raise money and celebrate the club's 70th birthday.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

Following an extremely successful dinner dance at Bridlington Spa in March to celebrate 70 years of Bridlington Young Farmers, the club are now hosting a tractor run on Sunday, June 11.

The event will raise money for both the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Bridlington Young Farmers Club. The route is approximately 25 miles long, starting and finishing at Burton Agnes and the lunch stop is at Burton Fleming.

Bridlington Young Farmers is a charitable club, run by the members for the members.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bridlington Young Farmers club.This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bridlington Young Farmers club.
    A spokesperson said “It provides anyone between the ages of 12-28 a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills, compete in various competitions around East Yorkshire, as well as the chance to get involved with the local community and make lifelong friends too!

    “We meet every Tuesday night at 7:30pm from the beginning of October to the end of July in and around the Bridlington area.

    “We have a full programme of weekly meetings from talks and visits, to stock judging, line dancing, games night, cooking, outdoor activities, and more.

    “You don’t have to be a farmer to be in young farmers!”

    The tractor run route is as follows:

    Burton Agnes at 10am

    Kilham at 10.20am

    Thwing at 11.00am

    Wold Newton at 11.10am

    Burton Fleming at 1.30pm

    Grindle at 1.50pm

    Boynton at 2.10pm

    All times are approximate.

    Entry in the tractor costs £10 to enter, and an additional £5 for a passenger- the price will include a pie and lunch. Bacon sandwiches and hot drinks will also be on sale at the start.

    Contact [email protected] or call 07534 086628 for a tractor run entry form or general enquires about the club.

