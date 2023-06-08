Following an extremely successful dinner dance at Bridlington Spa in March to celebrate 70 years of Bridlington Young Farmers, the club are now hosting a tractor run on Sunday, June 11.

The event will raise money for both the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Bridlington Young Farmers Club. The route is approximately 25 miles long, starting and finishing at Burton Agnes and the lunch stop is at Burton Fleming.

Bridlington Young Farmers is a charitable club, run by the members for the members.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bridlington Young Farmers club.

A spokesperson said “It provides anyone between the ages of 12-28 a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills, compete in various competitions around East Yorkshire, as well as the chance to get involved with the local community and make lifelong friends too!

“We meet every Tuesday night at 7:30pm from the beginning of October to the end of July in and around the Bridlington area.

“We have a full programme of weekly meetings from talks and visits, to stock judging, line dancing, games night, cooking, outdoor activities, and more.

“You don’t have to be a farmer to be in young farmers!”

The tractor run route is as follows:

Burton Agnes at 10am

Kilham at 10.20am

Thwing at 11.00am

Wold Newton at 11.10am

Burton Fleming at 1.30pm

Grindle at 1.50pm

Boynton at 2.10pm

All times are approximate.

Entry in the tractor costs £10 to enter, and an additional £5 for a passenger- the price will include a pie and lunch. Bacon sandwiches and hot drinks will also be on sale at the start.