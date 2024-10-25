Bridlington's Harbourside Theatre to host hilarious comedy night and enchanting Pantomime

Harbourside Theatre Productions has two exciting events coming up in Bridlington over the next few months.

Psychobunny Comedy Night

Mark your calendars for the Psychobunny Comedy Club Night on November 19 at the Spotlight Theatre. Following a sell-out show in June, this night of stand-up comedy is back and ready to deliver another round of side-splitting laughter. Doors open at 7PM, with the show starting at 7:30PM.

The lineup features a talented mix of comedians, including Rachel Hough, Helen White, Will Burns, Saul Henry, Stan Skinny, and hosted by MC Rob Miles. As an 18+ event, guests can expect some explicit material. Tickets are available online for just £12, and with the previous event selling out, it’s advisable to book early to secure your spot.

For tickets and more details, visit Bridlington Spa.

Dick Whittington Pantomime

Get ready for a magical journey this festive season with Harbourside Theatre Productions’ pantomime, Dick Whittington. Opening in December at St Mark's Church Centre, Bessingby, this original script by Mike Hammond is packed with excitement, featuring heroes, villains, and all your favourite panto elements— slapstick, sword fights, pacy routines, audience participation, topical references and a small loveable cat!

Join Sophie Coyne as Dick Whittington and Mike Hammond as Sarah the Cook, along with a fantastic ensemble including talented children from Sophie's Theatre Group. With ten performances scheduled on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout December and early January, this is a family-friendly event not to be missed.

Tickets can be purchased online through Buy Tickets. For groups of more than ten, contact Mike Hammond directly at [email protected] for special arrangements.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552296322307 for more information.