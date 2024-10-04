The ice trail will depict traditional Christmas scenes as well maritime wonders, reflecting Bridlington’s rich coastal heritage

Bridlington will light up the dark this November as it hosts an exciting new event – the Bridlington Ice Trail.

The stunning attraction will feature a variety of stunning frozen sculptures with a ‘Christmas on the Coast’ theme, drawing visitors into the festive spirit with its sparkling spectacles.

This will be a free event taking place on Saturday, November 16 from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

A magical trail will guide visitors through the heart of the seaside town, dazzling spectators and taking people on a wondrous journey of discovery.

One of the most exciting additions to the trail will be a live ice carving in which a sculptor will craft an impressive Yuletide masterpiece from an enormous block of ice.

The fascinating glacial art carving will begin around noon and take two to three hours to complete.

Breathtaking fire and ice shows will be sure to bring joy to spectators, igniting their love of Christmas through choreographed performances.

These shows will take place at 1pm, 3pm and 5.15pm and will feature ice sculpting using chainsaws and power tools, synchronised with a pyrotechnic display set to music.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season whilst honouring the town’s coastal heritage, creating lasting memories with family and friends.” Visit: www.visiteastyorkshire.co.uk/bridlington-ice-trail/ for more information on the event, ice sculptures and ice carving locations.