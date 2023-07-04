The next Rock the Priory concert will take place on Friday, July 14 at 7:30pm. Photo: David Roberts

The Bridlington church is expected to be bouncing on Friday, July 14, thanks to a rock choir of more than 90 people, a live band of professional musicians, and ‘some of the best rock songs ever written’.

Event organiser Mark Howley said: "Last year we had two sell out events at the Priory, with over 350 people at each one.

"This year we've a whole new setlist of great music, with songs by the likes of Queen, the Clash, the Hollies, Alice Cooper, Greenday and so much more. The Priory is an amazing setting for a night of fun and great music – come and share it with us."

Tickets £8 (under 16s free) are available via remarkablearts.net, 07943 276496, and from the Priory shop (open Monday-Friday 11am-3pm and Saturday 11am-2pm).