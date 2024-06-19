Bridlington's Sewerby Hall announces dates for it's 'amazingly popular' Winter Woodland
The grounds of Sewerby Hall and Gardens will come alive at part of a new show from Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 22.
It will feature lights, sounds and special effects to give the whole family a festive evening to remember in a magical build-up to Christmas.
The event has been a sell-out success for the past three years, and this year visitors can experience a new pantomime theme and meet a cast of well-loved characters as they wander around the grounds and hall.
This year’s theme features the legend of the Golden Goose, who has used her magic to light the woodland, while fairytale villagers hold a festive celebration with music and dance.
But the celebrations awaken the selfish Old King Troll who wants to take over the woodland for himself and kidnaps the Golden Goose. But the clever Golden Goose has left a trail of golden eggs and clues.
With the help of Puss in Boots and his pantomime pals, it is up to visitors to rescue the Golden Goose and defeat the Old King Troll with the biggest and brightest magic light show yet to celebrate Christmas at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
New and improved light installations in the woodland this year include Gingerbread Lane and light tunnel.
The fully immersive experience continues inside the hall where the story of Puss in Boots is explored further with an exhibition into the origin, history and adaptations of the much-loved story.
There will also be a festive trail and activities around the house to complement the exhibition.
Discounted early bird tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28 – and new for this year, people can pay in instalments when making telephone bookings over £50.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “The Winter Woodland is one of the highlights of our year here.
“The whole venue and grounds are magically transformed, and it is always amazingly popular with visitors, so I would encourage people to book early.”
Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winterwoodland or call 01262 673769 to buy tickets.
Book admission slots go from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, or 6.50pm Fridays-Sundays.
