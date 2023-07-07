Special events will include the return of the Summer Family Fun Day on Thursday, July 27, and Yorkshire Day on August 1.

The summer will also see the Yorkshire Morgan Car Club event on Sunday, August 6; an outdoor production of ‘The Tempest’ by William Shakespeare on Friday, August 11; the East Yorkshire Morris Minor Owners Club rally on Sunday, August 20; and the East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club Summer Gathering on Sunday, August 27.

Rounding off the summer will be BRICKLIVE : Animal Paradise from Saturday, August 26 until Sunday, September 24. This event will feature 15 animal statues in a new wildlife kingdom around the gardens, made up of over 500,000 bricks.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “What a summer this promises to be at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, with events, activities and fun for all ages all summer long, and the added excitement of BRICKLIVE : Animal Paradise to look forward to!”

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, added: “This will truly be a Summer of Fun! We have so much going on this year, not forgetting concerts and all our other regular activities. I know our summer programme will prove very popular once again, and we hope for some great weather to go with it!”

Regular activities during the Summer of Fun holiday period will include:

Rusticus Adventures: Creatures of the Wild Wood, Saturdays until 2 September

BRICKLIVE : Animal Paradise will take place from Saturday, 26 August until Sunday, 24 September at Sewerby Hall.

Punch and Judy Shows with Professor Dan, Sundays until 3 September

Rusticus Encounters : Smuggler!, Mondays until 28 August

Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Around the World in 80 Days!, Tuesdays until 29 August

Magic Shows in the Orangery, Wednesdays until 30 August

Face Painting, Wednesdays until 30 August

Rusticus Wonderland Adventures, Thursdays until 31 August

Wildcats : various activities during the summer

Zoo activities, including meet the keeper, meet the hoof stock, willow fruit kebabs, and orange fat balls.