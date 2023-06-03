This new outdoor tour from SISATA will see professional actors tell their tale in beautiful surroundings, uniquely situated in a dramatic clifftop position with spectacular views over Bridlington setting the scene perfectly.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s great that we are able to welcome this production of a classic Shakespeare play to the beautiful surroundings of Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no doubt that this will be a wonderful night out, and will prove to be very popular amongst Shakespeare fans young and old.”

Sewerby Hall and Gardens is set to host an electrifying performance of Shakespeare's play 'The Tempest'.

Most Popular

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, added : “Enjoy the experience, bring along a chair, a blanket and a picnic. Immerse yourself in this open-air performance, and spend a glorious evening watching this enchanting, fast-paced production of one of Shakespeare’s finest plays.”

The tale involves a mighty storm which shipwrecks a King and his entourage on an island of magic and mystery. It is a place of music and visions, surprising encounters and unlikely friendships. Secrets will unfold as the play questions who is in charge of this magical land and explores what consequences the entourage will face.

Gates open at 5:45pm. The production starts at 6.30pm. (Approximate running time 100 minutes)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers are advised to arrive early to pick their spot, bring a picnic and whatever they need to be comfortable and prepared for the weather.

Ticket prices range between £12.00 - £15.00.