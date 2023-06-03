News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington's Sewerby Hall is set to present an electrifying outdoor performance of Shakespearean play 'The Tempest'

Sewerby Hall and Gardens is set to present an outdoor theatre show of Shakespearean play The Tempest.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 08:15 BST- 1 min read

This new outdoor tour from SISATA will see professional actors tell their tale in beautiful surroundings, uniquely situated in a dramatic clifftop position with spectacular views over Bridlington setting the scene perfectly.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s great that we are able to welcome this production of a classic Shakespeare play to the beautiful surroundings of Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“I have no doubt that this will be a wonderful night out, and will prove to be very popular amongst Shakespeare fans young and old.”

Sewerby Hall and Gardens is set to host an electrifying performance of Shakespeare's play 'The Tempest'.Sewerby Hall and Gardens is set to host an electrifying performance of Shakespeare's play 'The Tempest'.
    Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, added : “Enjoy the experience, bring along a chair, a blanket and a picnic. Immerse yourself in this open-air performance, and spend a glorious evening watching this enchanting, fast-paced production of one of Shakespeare’s finest plays.”

    The tale involves a mighty storm which shipwrecks a King and his entourage on an island of magic and mystery. It is a place of music and visions, surprising encounters and unlikely friendships. Secrets will unfold as the play questions who is in charge of this magical land and explores what consequences the entourage will face.

    Gates open at 5:45pm. The production starts at 6.30pm. (Approximate running time 100 minutes)

    Customers are advised to arrive early to pick their spot, bring a picnic and whatever they need to be comfortable and prepared for the weather.

    Ticket prices range between £12.00 - £15.00.

    Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sisata/t-yaeoyda to book tickets.

