Bridlington's Sewerby Hall prepares to host the world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

Excitement is mounting at Sewerby Hall and Gardens in preparation for the opening of the world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:11 BST
The brand new exhibition will run from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, July 14. Photo courtesy of Caitlin Henderson/Wildlife Photographer of the YearThe brand new exhibition will run from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, July 14. Photo courtesy of Caitlin Henderson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
The brand new exhibition will run from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, July 14. Photo courtesy of Caitlin Henderson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The exhibition will open on Saturday, May 4, featuring exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases some of the best photography talent from around the world for nearly 60 years.

A spokesperson said: “The 2023 competition attracted an astounding 49,957 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels from 95 countries.”

The brand new exhibition will run from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, July 14. Go to sewerbyhall.co.uk/wpy for more information along with details of all the facilities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

