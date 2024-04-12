Bridlington's Sewerby Hall prepares to host the world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

The brand new exhibition will run from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, July 14. Photo courtesy of Caitlin Henderson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The exhibition will open on Saturday, May 4, featuring exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases some of the best photography talent from around the world for nearly 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “The 2023 competition attracted an astounding 49,957 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels from 95 countries.”