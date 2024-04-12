Bridlington's Sewerby Hall prepares to host the world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition
The exhibition will open on Saturday, May 4, featuring exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases some of the best photography talent from around the world for nearly 60 years.
A spokesperson said: “The 2023 competition attracted an astounding 49,957 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels from 95 countries.”
The brand new exhibition will run from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, July 14. Go to sewerbyhall.co.uk/wpy for more information along with details of all the facilities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.