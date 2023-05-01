The popular venue will welcome Sir John Savile’s Household for the first time over the weekend of Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 between 11am and 4pm.

A spokesman for the event said: “The sound of handgonne fire and the clash of amour will be heard coming from the event field when the Household will demonstrate medieval warfare during The Wars of the Roses period.

"Visitors can expect to see a variety of warfare, with a contingent of archers demonstrating the use of the feared English longbow and a small company of foot soldiers which include bill men, men-at-arms, crossbowmen and gunners.

"The group will be fully equipped with a living history camp, complete with medieval tents. They will demonstrate the everyday tasks of medieval life to visitors, such as chopping wood, fetching water, food preparation and often cooking meals on open fires to feed the camp.

"Visitors of all ages can enjoy, join in, or just observe the range of activities taking place over this action-packed weekend.

"From bill drills, period armour, costumed mummers’ plays and even a bit of merry dancing, there’s something for all of the family to enjoy.”