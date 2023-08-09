Popular Shakespeare play 'The Tempest' is coming to Sewerby Hall on August 11 for a special outdoor performance.

This new outdoor tour from SISATA will see professional actors tell their tale in beautiful surroundings, uniquely situated in a dramatic clifftop position with spectacular views over Bridlington setting the scene perfectly.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s great that we are able to welcome this production of a classic Shakespeare play to the beautiful surroundings of Sewerby Hall and Gardens. This will be a wonderful night out, and will prove to be very popular amongst Shakespeare fans young and old.”

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall, said: “Enjoy the experience, bring along a chair, a blanket and a picnic. Immerse yourself in this open-air performance, and spend a glorious evening watching this enchanting, fast-paced production of one of Shakespeare’s finest plays.”

Gates open at 5.45pm. The production starts at 6.30pm. (Approx running time 100 minutes)

Customers are advised to arrive early to pick their spot, bring a picnic and whatever they need to be comfortable and prepared for the weather.