News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Bridlington's Sewerby Hall to host a 'wonderful' outdoor performance of 'one of Shakespeare’s finest plays'

There are still some tickets available for an outdoor theatre show of Shakespeare’s fabulous tale, ‘The Tempest’, at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Friday, August 11.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST
Popular Shakespeare play 'The Tempest' is coming to Sewerby Hall on August 11 for a special outdoor performance.Popular Shakespeare play 'The Tempest' is coming to Sewerby Hall on August 11 for a special outdoor performance.
Popular Shakespeare play 'The Tempest' is coming to Sewerby Hall on August 11 for a special outdoor performance.

This new outdoor tour from SISATA will see professional actors tell their tale in beautiful surroundings, uniquely situated in a dramatic clifftop position with spectacular views over Bridlington setting the scene perfectly.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s great that we are able to welcome this production of a classic Shakespeare play to the beautiful surroundings of Sewerby Hall and Gardens. This will be a wonderful night out, and will prove to be very popular amongst Shakespeare fans young and old.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall, said: “Enjoy the experience, bring along a chair, a blanket and a picnic. Immerse yourself in this open-air performance, and spend a glorious evening watching this enchanting, fast-paced production of one of Shakespeare’s finest plays.”

Gates open at 5.45pm. The production starts at 6.30pm. (Approx running time 100 minutes)

Customers are advised to arrive early to pick their spot, bring a picnic and whatever they need to be comfortable and prepared for the weather.

Ticket prices £12.00 - £15.00, available through ticketsource.co.uk: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sisata/t-yaeoyda

Related topics:Sewerby HallBridlingtonGardens