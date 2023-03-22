The Canine Carnival will be hosted in partnership with Jerry Green Dog Rescue, who for over 60 years have rescued, cared for and rehomed over 40,000 dogs in need of a second chance.

Amber Satterthwaite, Jerry Green Dog Rescue community fundraiser said: “We are delighted to be working with Sewerby Hall and Gardens in bringing you a Canine Carnival to remember.

“We hope you can come along, have some fun and help us raise some pounds for our pooches.

“Your support will help us transform the lives of rescue dogs in need of care. See you on Sunday, September 24.”

The event will run from 10:30am-3:30pm and has many different dog themed activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Festivities will include the Fun Dog show, demonstrations, dog agility, face painting and trail walks.

There will also be a special dog zone with puppacinos, pick’ n mix, scent work, ball pools and educational talks. Dog owners will have a chance to go doggy shopping, browse the craft fair and take a brake with some food and drink.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This brand new event will be great fun, and I am sure it will prove hugely popular.

“We can’t wait to see all the dogs and their owners at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and the atmosphere on the day for all our visitors will be wonderful!”

On the day there will be the opportunity to take part in the Fun Dog Show and be in with a chance of winning a rosette.

The winner of each class will be entered into the final class of the day, to find out who is the ‘Best in Show’ and winner of the grand prize.

Entry to the Canine Carnival will be charged at normal admission prices on the day or by prior online booking.

The dog show categories will be payable and bookable on the day.

Those interested in taking a dog themed stall can contact [email protected] to express interest.