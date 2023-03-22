News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
10 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
38 minutes ago Major price hike to Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
3 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list

Bridlington's Sewerby Hall to host Canine Carnival to help abandoned dogs who need a home

Sewerby Hall & Gardens has announced that their new “Canine Carnival” dog event will be held on Sunday, September 24.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT

The Canine Carnival will be hosted in partnership with Jerry Green Dog Rescue, who for over 60 years have rescued, cared for and rehomed over 40,000 dogs in need of a second chance.

Amber Satterthwaite, Jerry Green Dog Rescue community fundraiser said: “We are delighted to be working with Sewerby Hall and Gardens in bringing you a Canine Carnival to remember.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We hope you can come along, have some fun and help us raise some pounds for our pooches.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens are set to host a brad new Canine Carnival in partnership with Jerry Green Dog Rescue.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens are set to host a brad new Canine Carnival in partnership with Jerry Green Dog Rescue.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens are set to host a brad new Canine Carnival in partnership with Jerry Green Dog Rescue.
Most Popular

    “Your support will help us transform the lives of rescue dogs in need of care. See you on Sunday, September 24.”

    The event will run from 10:30am-3:30pm and has many different dog themed activities for the whole family to enjoy.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Festivities will include the Fun Dog show, demonstrations, dog agility, face painting and trail walks.

    There will also be a special dog zone with puppacinos, pick’ n mix, scent work, ball pools and educational talks. Dog owners will have a chance to go doggy shopping, browse the craft fair and take a brake with some food and drink.

    Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This brand new event will be great fun, and I am sure it will prove hugely popular.

    “We can’t wait to see all the dogs and their owners at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and the atmosphere on the day for all our visitors will be wonderful!”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    On the day there will be the opportunity to take part in the Fun Dog Show and be in with a chance of winning a rosette.

    The winner of each class will be entered into the final class of the day, to find out who is the ‘Best in Show’ and winner of the grand prize.

    Entry to the Canine Carnival will be charged at normal admission prices on the day or by prior online booking.

    The dog show categories will be payable and bookable on the day.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Those interested in taking a dog themed stall can contact [email protected] to express interest.

    Visit: https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/canine-carnival/ for further information.

    Read More
    'World's oldest' Humboldt penguin dies at Sewerby Hall and Gardens' zoo
    Sewerby HallBridlingtonGardensDog owners