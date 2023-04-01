News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington's Sewerby Hall to host Easter events throughout the school holidays to keep the whole family entertained

Spring is in the air at Sewerby Hall and Gardens as they prepare for an Easter full of family friendly fun.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

The Easter holidays at Sewerby Hall, Bridlington, will be full of activities; including outdoor games, face painting and a medieval jousting tournament.

First of the Easter activities will be a selection of ‘Rusticus’ quests, featuring characters such as a Viking shield maiden, Sir Prancealot and Page Prentice. There will be a host of outdoor activities and games while participants learn what it takes to be a Knight of the Round Table.

Later on in the week visitors can go down the rabbit hole into Wonderland to hear a story featuring The Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts.

Over the Easter holidays Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be hosting a number of activiites including medieval themed jousting days.
    There will be outdoor storytelling, crazy croquet and a most unusual tea party.

    Rusticus viking encounter:

    Mon April 3 and Mon April 10, 11:30am, 1pm & 2:30pm

    Rusticus knights of the round table:

    There will be an Easter themed magic show and an opportunity for face painting.
    Tue April 4 and Tue April 11, 11:30am, 1pm & 2:30pm

    Rusticus outdoor storytelling:

    Thurs April 6, Thurs April 13, 11:30am, 1pm & 2:30pm

    Visitors will also have the chance to join Mr Bubbles for a fun and ‘egg’citing’ Easter themed magic show for all the family. Face painting will also be available.

    The zoo at Sewerby Hall will also offer meet and greet activities for visitors to learn about their many animal inhabitants.
    Easter magic and face painting:

    Wed April 5, Sat April 8 and Wed April 12, 11am-4pm

    England’s number one jousting team from Nottingham are set to return to Sewerby Hall this Easter. There will be approximately 20 jousters and horses, including The Black Knight and Sir Michael of York. In addition to this the Orangery at Sewerby Hall will host a Craft Fair full of handmade gifts, keepsakes and accessories.

    Medieval jousting:

    Sun April 9, 1pm & 2:30pm

    Craft fair:

    Sun April 9, 11am-4pm

    The Wildcats will be hosting a winter crafts workshop, where participants can try their hands making a mountain hare or a hibernating hedgehog. Later in the week, visitors will be invited to go out amongst nature and collect materials to weave a beautiful nest.

    Wildcats, winter:

    Good Friday April 7, 11am-3pm

    Wildcats, nest making:

    April 4, 11am–3pm

    A popular dish amongst the Sewerby zoo animals are fruit and vegetable kebabs, which visitors are invited to make this Easter. Visitors will then be able to feed the animals their specially made kebabs while they learn facts about the animal’s diet and behaviour.

    The popular hoof stock at Sewerby Zoo will be meeting the public again this Easter, with Donkeys, Llamas and Goats ready to meet and greet the public. Visitors will learn interesting facts about them and keepers will be on hand for any questions.

    Willow fruit kebabs:

    Good Friday April 7, 11am-12pm

    Meet the hoof stock:

    April 14, 11am–1:30pm

    Zoo feeding times:

    2:00pm Lemurs

    2:15pm Coatis

    3:00pm Penguins

    3:30pm Hoof stock

    Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more information about upcoming events and opening times.

