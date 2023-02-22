Bridlington's Sewerby Hall to show three classic movies as outdoor cinema events return this spring
Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be showing three classic movies on giant outdoor screens this May.
Adventure Cinema will be returning to Bridlington after last year's unprecedented success of their big screen events.
On Friday, May 19, there will be a chance to see ‘Elvis’, popular biopic of the legendary star.
On Saturday, May 20, visitors can watch timeless classic ‘Dirty Dancing’ with another iconic soundtrack.
Finally, on Sunday, May 21, will be one of last year’s biggest movies, ‘Top Gun Maverick’.
Marie Gascoigne, General Manager at Sewerby Hall, said : “What a fantastic selection of films to enjoy outdoors this Spring! I am sure these showings will prove very popular, so book early!”
Gates will open at 7:45pm on each evening, and a curated soundtrack will precede each showing, which will be at 9:15pm.
Visitors should bring a blanket or picnic chair and toilets will be available, as well as food and drink.
Visit https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/sewerby-hall to book tickets and find out more.