The group will be run the course on North Promenade, near the Expanse Hotel (meet at 9am for 9.30am start).

The course is open to anyone over the age of 18 and you do not need to be a diver.

It is a full day training programme designed to provide people with the basic knowledge, skills and expertise to enable volunteer teams to respond to a callout and act on behalf of an animal’s best welfare interests.

The Marine Mammal Medic course will be held on Saturday, May 27.

A spokesman said: “On completion of the course you will be added to BDMLR’s Marine Mammal Medic database which is used to alert medics of nearby animals in distress.

"However, even if you do not live by the sea, it is a fun way to learn the correct first aid techniques to help marine mammals should you come upon one needing help.

"The day of the course is a full practical session and runs outdoors so suitable clothing (drysuit [preferred] or wetsuit) will be required. However, before the practical day you will need to complete three online lectures.

"These are online videos specifically designed to give you an understanding of marine mammal biology, health assessment, first aid and decision making.

"When people sign up for the course they will receive a link to the videos.”

People can book a place on the course (which costs £115) by visiting bdmlr.org.uk/marine-life-medic-mmm-training-course.

