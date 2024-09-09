The darts competition has global appeal, with the Grand Finals broadcast worldwide.

The 49th British Open Darts competition will return to Bridlington this month from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22.

The competition will take place at the Bridlington Spa with a packed schedule of events across the weekend.

The event draws darts players and fans from across England, as well as from Scotland and further afield.

The British Open is part of the World Darts Federation’s Worldwide Tournament Ranking system, which leads to qualification into their annual Lakeside World championships.

Last year, the men’s event was won by Luke Littler who has now joined the Professional Dart Association. Littler came runner-up in this year World Championships; the organisers will be hoping to unearth more sporting superstars at this year’s event.

The entry this year will feature several former men’s champions as well as Yorkshire’s own Ladies Multi World Champion, Beau Greaves.

Doncaster-born Greaves is a former British Open Champion, and will compete alongside an array of top class players from around Europe and the World. The event begins on Friday, with The England International Men’s and Ladies Trial, followed by The British Open Pairs. Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend, with the British Classic Men’s and Ladies, The British Open Youth, and the World Paradarts British Open. Sunday will feature the British Open Men’s and Ladies, followed by the grand finals, broadcast live.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, Cabinet Member for Heritage & Coastal, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I am delighted that this fantastic event is returning to Bridlington, with the assistance of the Visit East Yorkshire team. Some of the best darts players in the country will be taking part and I would encourage darts enthusiasts to come down and watch the world class sporting action.”

Spectator tickets are available from the box office at Bridlington Spa across the weekend or online at www.bridspa.com/whats-on/

Tickets are free of charge on Friday while tickets for Saturday and Sunday are priced at £10 per day.