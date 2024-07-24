Burnby Hall Gardens set to be illuminated at night for the very first time to mark Stewarts Trust's Diamond Jubilee

By Dominic Brown
Published 24th Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A special event will be held to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the Stewarts Trust, which was established in 1964 to administer Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum.

To mark the milestone, the gardens in Pocklington will be illuminated with winter lighting for the public to enjoy them at night for the very first time in their 60-year history.

Peter Rogers, assistant estate manager, said: “This is a fantastic and unique opportunity to see the gardens illuminated by night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our gardens have quite rightly been called a ‘jewel in Yorkshire’s crown’ and it is only fitting that we mark our trust’s Diamond Jubilee with a special event which shows off their winter beauty in a very special way.

Head gardener Jill Ward pauses to admire the cherry blossom in full bloom in a carpet of flowering purple heather at Burnby Hall Gardens. Photo: Tony JohnsonHead gardener Jill Ward pauses to admire the cherry blossom in full bloom in a carpet of flowering purple heather at Burnby Hall Gardens. Photo: Tony Johnson
Head gardener Jill Ward pauses to admire the cherry blossom in full bloom in a carpet of flowering purple heather at Burnby Hall Gardens. Photo: Tony Johnson

"Many of our visitors have asked us to do this over recent years, so it’s great that we’re finally able to do so.”

The event will run from November 29 until December 21. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, August 1, via www.burnbyhallgardens.com

Related topics:MuseumPocklingtonYorkshireTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.