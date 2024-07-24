Burnby Hall Gardens set to be illuminated at night for the very first time to mark Stewarts Trust's Diamond Jubilee
and live on Freeview channel 276
To mark the milestone, the gardens in Pocklington will be illuminated with winter lighting for the public to enjoy them at night for the very first time in their 60-year history.
Peter Rogers, assistant estate manager, said: “This is a fantastic and unique opportunity to see the gardens illuminated by night.
“Our gardens have quite rightly been called a ‘jewel in Yorkshire’s crown’ and it is only fitting that we mark our trust’s Diamond Jubilee with a special event which shows off their winter beauty in a very special way.
"Many of our visitors have asked us to do this over recent years, so it’s great that we’re finally able to do so.”
The event will run from November 29 until December 21. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, August 1, via www.burnbyhallgardens.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.