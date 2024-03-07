Burton Agnes Hall near Bridlington set to host stunning Orchid Festival this month
The ground floor of the historic house will be transformed into a plant paradise, with hundreds of beautiful orchids decorating a number of rooms throughout the hall.
Colourful and highly-scented orchids in a number of stunning varieties will take centre stage with a glorious backdrop of the hall’s original features farming the floral festival.
To launch the Orchid Festival, on March 23 and March 24, orchid expert Ray Creek will give a series of entertaining and fascinating talks about the species, and how to care for the plants at home. Curiosity and questions are invited.
The Festival will take place from March 23 until April 7, from 11am until 5pm every day. Throughout the week, visitors will be able to gain specialist Specialist advice from the hall’s gardeners about growing and caring for their own orchids.
Visitors will also be able to choose orchids from a wide selection for sale in the Top Glasshouse.
Displays are all on the ground floor, to ensure that the event is wheelchair accessible.
During the event the gardens, café and shop are open and dogs on leads are welcome outdoors.
Visit https://bit.ly/3ngiqkf to purchase tickets.
Burton Agnes Hall members can visit free and do not need to book.