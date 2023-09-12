Busted: Everything you need to know about tonight's Bridlington Spa show

Pop-punk giants Busted are set to play at Bridlington Spa tonight (September 12).

The famous pop punk band consists of James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson. Formed in 2000, the band has had four UK number-one singles, won two Brit Awards, and have sold over 5 million records worldwide.

Tonight’s sold out show sees the band perform in Bridlington as they celebrate their 20th anniversary and play new versions of fifteen of their classic hits.

The doors open at 7pm and the band will be supported by Hanson, pop trio brothers behind number one smash hit 'MMMBop'.

The band were interviewed today on Viking FM about their upcoming Bridlington concert.

Charlie Simpson said: “I have never been to Bridlington Spa, I am quite interested to see this venue.

“I’m pumped for it!”

Matt Willis said: “I can't wait for that show, it is going to be an interesting one”

Viking FM’s Alex Duffy explained how close the iconic venue is to the beach and that during a long guitar solo the band could grab some fantastic seafront fish and chips.

He also mentioned the popular Land Train and how the band could use it ‘to see where the night takes them’

Matt said: “That sounds like great fun!”

Parking for the sold out event is available at two car parks on the Harbour Top, north of the venue, at the Palace Car Park approximately 900 metres away, on the sea front south of the building and in some of the side streets south of the building.

Parking is not allowed on Bridlington Spa's forecourt. By parking in this area visitors will risk having their vehicle removed.

We hope fans have a great evening, and anyone wanting to submit pictures for a photo gallery can email [email protected]

Fellow pop-punk greats McFly are set to come to Bridlington Spa on November 10.