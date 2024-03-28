Calling all bargain hunters!: Easter Monday Yard Sale to take place near Bridlington

The event will be held on Easter Monday (April 1) from 9am until 1pm. Photo: Google Maps/Canva

A number of ‘yards’ throughout the village will be taking part, so that visitors will be able to enjoy a nice springtime stroll from stall to stall looking for a bargain.

Refreshments will also be available and a specially made map will be available to purchase at the Community Centre.

The Community Centre is located on Main Street, Beeford, YO25 8AY, and visitors will be able to find parking as well as table top sellers there.