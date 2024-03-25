Calling all creatives: Scarborough’s Central Tramway launches design your own postcard competition

Scarborough's iconic Central Tramway has now launched their ‘Spring into Summer Postcard Competition’, which is open until Easter Monday.

The postcard competition is open to all, and encourages visitors to get creative this Easter and design their own iconic postcard.

The design should be Tramway themed set in the Spring or Summer. Any art style can be chosen- the more imagination the better. Participants could choose to capture the landscape surrounding the Tramway, or perhaps a Kittiwake taking a ride on the funicular, whatever the design it must feature something from Central Tramway Co.

To enter, participants must collect a blank postcard from the staff at the kiosk for Central Tramway Co, Scarborough.

Once their entry is complete, participants need to give their postcard to a staff member at the station, with their name, age group, email address/telephone number printed on the back of the postcard.

Alternatively, should those who wish to create their postcard electronically, please email digital entries to [email protected] with contact details/age group, and title the email

There will be three draws for the following age groups:

12 years and under

3-19 Years

20 Years and over

The finalists will have their work exhibited at the Scarborough Tramway station

A winner will be selected from each age group, and each winning entry will receive a goody bag with some Tramway Merchandise and a free return ticket.

An overall winner across all age groups will also be selected. This winner will receive their winning postcard, professionally printed and their limited edition postcard will be available to purchase at Central Tramway Co this Summer, with full credit given to the winner on the back of the postcard.