Christmas in Narnia returns to Castle Howard. Pic credit: Charlotte Graham

From Saturday November 13, until Sunday January 2, Castle Howard will be turned into a Narnia wonderland.

Inspired by the novel written by C. S. Lewis, Castle Howard will be turned into a magical fantasy wonderland, with dramatic installations, lighting and soundscapes to enhance your experience, and even a 25-foot Christmas tree decorated with over 3000 baubles.

Charlotte Lloyd Webber, theatrical designer, said: “For our displays, visitors don’t just step into the world of Narnia, they retrace the steps of the Pevensie children from their familiar surroundings at the home of Professor Digory Kirke into the world of perpetual winter ruled over by the White Witch”

A giant model of Aslan has been created for the event, which has been created from pages from the novels painted gold. Pic credit: Charlotte Graham.

“Taking our explorers through the bedrooms of the children gives a hint of the character traits that become amplified in the magical world, before we step out of the wardrobe into the frozen lands.”

The experience will feature the mirrored wardrobe entrance to Narnia, and a tunnel of winter coats, as well as 28ft trees, woodland feasts and a nativity scene at Castle Howard Chapel.

Additionally, there will also be the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s donation tree which will be covered with wooden ornaments decorated by children from Slingsby Primary School.

The soundscape has been created by Karen Monid, and evokes both the 1940s and the magical world, adding an extra dimension and atmosphere to the visit.

A woodland feast is just one of the many features at Castle Howard's Christmas in Narnia. Pic credit: Charlotte Graham

There will also be a magical, starry sky projection which is new for this year, as well as a giant model of Aslan which has been created from pages from the novels painted gold.

“We are incredibly proud of this year’s displays, and very grateful to our friends at Harper Collins for permitting us to tell the Narnia story in Castle Howard’s unique way,” the Hon Nicholas Howard said.

“The displays look marvellous at any time of the day, but I am particularly fond of the late afternoon and evening, as the light fades outside making the glow of all the lights and candles inside the house seem just that little brighter. Even when you step back outside of the house into the winter evening, the avenue of illuminated trees running the length of the drive looks picture perfect.”

Tickets to Narnia at Christmas are priced from £19.50 for adults and £12.50 for children off-peak, and £25.00 for adults and £15 for children at peak times.

Tickets include timed access to the house, full access to the gardens and adventure playground.