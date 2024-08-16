Castle Howard collaborates with Great British Bake Off Star for some spook-tacular Halloween events
Helena starred on Series 10 of Bake Off in 2019, delighting the judges and viewers alike with her spooky style.
She has since written multiple baking and crafting books, plus her children’s book, My Mummy is a Witch. Castle Howard has partnered with Helena to create a series of Halloween-themed events in October, from Spooky Afternoon Tea to a retail pop-up showcasing her range of gifts and homewares in the Castle Howard Farm Shop.
Helena has collaborated with Castle Howard’s Executive Head Chef, Nathan Richardson-Kelly, on the Afternoon Tea menu, which includes pumpkin patch cakes, devils fingers and bat scones with berried alive jam.
Abbi Ollive, Castle Howard Visitor Attraction Director, said: ‘We’re so thrilled to be working with Helena. This builds on the popularity of both our family and adult Halloween events in previous years, as our visitors look to make the most of the Autumn season.
"Helena’s creativity and flair will make for a unique series of events which we know our visitors will thoroughly enjoy.”
Event dates:
- August 29–October 31: Halloween Pop-Up in the Farm Shop
- October 12: Spooky Afternoon Tea in the Grecian Hall and Q&A with Helena
- October 12: Halloween Storytime and Bath Bomb Workshop with Helena
- October 13: Spooky Afternoon Tea in the Grecian Hall
Visit castlehoward.co.uk to book tickets online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.