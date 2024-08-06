Castle Howard launches Alice in Wonderland themed Christmas special - here's how to get your tickets

Alice's Christmas Wonderland at Castle Howard will be open from November 15 until December 5. Photos courtesy of Simon Hulme/ Castle Howard.

The North Yorkshire stately home is set to be transformed into Wonderland from November.

Iconic North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard have released tickets timings for their 2024 Christmas event, Alice’s Christmas Wonderland. Last year’s 2022 event saw a record-breaking visitor numbers, which was a landmark moment for the stately home in the context of post-pandemic recovery.

Alice’s Christmas Wonderland will run from November 15 until January 5.

Castle Howard’s 300-year-old House is transformed with floristry, installations, props, soundscapes and projections, creating a psychedelic Wonderland experience, full of festive fun.

Visitors will follow the White Rabbit through Castle Howard’s grand halls and regal rooms with each twist and turn revealing fanciful festive surprises.

There will be a elegant Mad Hatter’s Afternoon Tea on offer while visitors select special mementos from the Bauble Emporium, toast giant marshmallow by the Christmas Tree, and stock up on delicious seasonal essentials from our Farm Shop and Garden Centre.

New for 2024 is The Chess Club, a secret dining room for grown-ups only, serving Wonderland-themed cocktails and sharing platters.

Visitors can also book a guided tour of the Alice in Wonderland-inspired installations in a small group after the regular opening hours, led by Design Director Adrian Lillie of CLW Event Designs. Learn about how the spectacular creations are brought to life, where the team get their creative inspiration, and ask questions about creating a spectacular, contemporary, and immersive experience for a beautiful heritage space.

Tickets:

Gold Members can book from Thursday August 8.Silver Members can book from Friday August 9Castle Howard newsletter subscribers can book from Monday August 12Tickets go on general sale on our website on Tuesday August 13.

Visit the Castle Howard website for more information.