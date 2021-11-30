More dates have been added for kids to meet Santa at Castle Howard this Christmas.

The event comes after the Audience with Father Christmas events sold out just days after just days of their release.

New dates have been released for people to meet Santa in the Courtyard Grotto, from Saturday December 4 to Thursday December 23.

The price is £20 per child, with up to two adults accompanying them for free.

Abbigail Ollive, head of marketing for Castle Howard, said: “We know how important a visit to see Santa is for many children, so this year sees the return of Santa’s Courtyard Grotto at Castle Howard – a fantastic experience including Christmas storytelling from the team at Story Craft Theatre, before each child gets to meet the main man himself.”

“As usual, we have a host of exciting gifts for the children coming along, so they will leave with happy memories and a huge smile on their faces!”

The Courtyard Grotto runs 4 & 5, 10 & 12 December then daily from 17 – 23 December, with time slots available each day to minimise queuing. Early booking is strongly recommended as Santa sessions are likely to be in high demand.

Santa’s visit is just part of Castle Howard’s impressive Christmas offering. In the house, visitors can step through a wardrobe into the kingdom of Narnia – a frozen place under the rule of the White Witch, but which begins to thaw as visitors work their way through the house.

The Gift Emporium has an impressive array of present ideas, offering inspiration for even the toughest person to buy for, whilst the Farm Shop is packed with festive goodies – and visitors can also place their order for fresh food for Christmas dinner, including turkey, pigs in blankets and every type of seasonal veg!

Castle Howard’s Garden Centre has also embraced the Christmas spirit, with luxury real trees on sale in early December and a host of beautiful decorations. It is also the perfect place to find a Christmas gift for pets, with a range of toys and treats.