Chance to be crowned Yorkshire's best 'dad dancer' in Bridlington at region's first DadFest

DadFest will take place between May 16 and May 18. Photo courtesy of ERYC.

DadFest is coming to South Cliff Holiday Park, Bridlington for the first time this weekend- and it promises to be full of fun activities for dads and children.

Brand new to Yorkshire in 2025, this unique festival was awarded ‘Best Small Event in the UK’ by the National Outdoor Events Association. Organised by The Dads Network CIC, DadFest is for dads, father figures, male carers and their children of all ages.

Taking place from today (May 16) to Sunday (May 18), DadFest is a small, safe, fun festival focused on outdoor activities. The aim every year is to get dads and their children out and about in nature. This is an inclusive event with carers of all ages and backgrounds welcome.

There will be a range of great activities including archery, camping, storytelling, bat walks, kids disco, a woodland trail, music workshops, star-gazing, high ropes, lots of beach games, a magic show with party games, award-winning beer and food and lots more.

All activities over the whole weekend and camping are included in the ticket price, simply turn up with your tent and camping gear and supplies. Electric hook ups are included in the camping pitches and there is access to amenity blocks on site.

Making the great-value festival even more memorable, The Edge: Aerial Adventure is also included within the ticket price, so families can enjoy breathtaking views from the exhilarating high rope courses as part of this wonderful experience.

The festival will also be bringing the renowned ‘National Dad Dancing Championship’ - a hotly contested dance off by the dads. The winning dad in Yorkshire will take home the bragging rights as National Champ and will get free tickets to The World Dad Dancing Championships in Devon in September.

DadFest organiser and founder of The Dads Network, Ian Blackwell, is excited about this year’s DadFest: “DadFest started in Devon in 2014 and ten years later we are really pleased to be bringing our small, award-winning festival to East Yorkshire in partnership with East Riding Council.

‘’We run the event because dads and children tell us how much they value getting back to nature, chilling-out and spending quality time with each other and making new friends. DadFest is about having a weekend of fun with the children.

“I think it is important” Ian continues “to reassure people that all the activities at DadFest are run by qualified, experienced leaders who are fully insured and all risk assessments are in place.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “We are very pleased to be working with The Dads Network CIC and the DadFest team to bring this wonderful festival to our area and give dads the opportunity to connect with their children in a fun, safe, and encouraging environment.

‘’South Cliff is the council owned and operated holiday park, situated on the outskirts of the historic seaside town of Bridlington, so not only is there plenty to do on site with all of the planned activities, but there is also even more to explore within the town itself.

‘’It supports our objectives to support local families by giving them opportunities to spend quality time with their children, meeting new people, creating friendship groups and encouraging both the adults and children to challenge themselves and try new things.’’

For more information and to book visit: eryc.link/dadfest