Change of Whitby Pavilion opening hours for the festive period

As the festive period approaches, here are the opening times you need for Whitby Pavilion Theatre & Cinema.

By Louise Perrin
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 3:37pm
Whitby Pavilion
Whitby Pavilion

The festive programme will run from Monday December 19 – Saturday December 24 – and includes screenings of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical and Magic Mike’s Christmas Show – check the website for all film and event details during this period.

The café will remain open for hot and cold drinks and a selection of confectionary to support the films.

From Christmas Day until Tuesday January 3 2023 the Whitby Pavilion will remain closed reopening on Wednesday January 4.

The first show of the new year will see Whitby’s Apollo Player’ take to the stage with their pantomime Treasure Island.

    The best method of contact during the festive period is by email: [email protected] and request a call back.

    Tickets for all films and events are available 24/7 via Ticketmaster, are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.

