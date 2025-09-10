Choir in Bridlington launches new ‘Harmony Sessions’ to make singing more accessible
In response to feedback from local women who longed to join but couldn’t commit to a year-round schedule, Hooked on Harmony are launching new ‘Harmony Sessions’.
These shorter, term-based programmes will make it easier for women who want to join but have other commitments.
The first Winter Term begins on September 29, running through to a celebratory performance at the iconic Beverley Minster. With no auditions, no pressure, and no need to learn lyrics, the sessions are designed to be fun, welcoming, and stress-free.
Jasmin Desylva the choir's Musical Director said: “Many people have told us they’d love to be part of the choir but can’t commit all year.
“We’ve listened – and Harmony Sessions are our way of opening the door wider. Whether you want to sing for one term or stay for many, you’ll find a warm welcome, new friends, and the joy of music.”
Current members describe Hooked on Harmony as a lifeline – a place to find confidence, purpose, and belonging. From uplifting rehearsals to performances that spread cheer across Bridlington and beyond, the choir proves that when women come together, incredible things happen.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/HookedonHarmony/ for further information.