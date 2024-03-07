Christ Church concert organised to raise funds for Hope Housing in Bridlington

Saxophonist Snake Davis has toured with many of the greats, including James Brown, Tina Turner, Paul McCartney, The Eurythmics and Amy Winehouse.

Two exceptional music talents, saxophonist Snake Davis and Grammy award-nominated composer, arranger and pianist Robin A Smith, will be performing at Christ Church, on Saturday, April 27 at 7pm.

The concert will support the work of Hope Housing which is a local charity that provides supported housing to homeless people in the Bridlington area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “This is an unmissable, enthralling and highly accessible show celebrating the joy and power of music across multiple styles and genres including classical, folk, pop and jazz.

Most Popular

Robin A Smith has worked with Andrea Bocelli, Luciano Pavarotti, Kanye West, The 2 Cellos, Rod Stewart and Mike Oldfield.

"Snake Davis has contributed soulful solos to Lisa Stansfield’s Change, M People’s hits, Take That’s A Million Love Songs and plenty more besides. He has toured with many of the greats, including James Brown, Tina Turner, Paul McCartney, The Eurythmics and Amy Winehouse.

“Robin A Smith has worked with a host of top performers, musicians and musical projects: from arranging and conducting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on three best-selling 2017-18 Elvis Presley albums to contributing to Kanye West’s orchestral project and being Musical Director for the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony.

"He has also worked with Andrea Bocelli, Luciano Pavarotti, Kanye West, The 2 Cellos, Rod Stewart and Mike Oldfield.”